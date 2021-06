VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An eleven-year-old boy was fatally shot in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

VPD says the shooting happened at Elizabeth Circle around 7:56 p.m.

Officers believe the shooting was accidental but are still investigating the case.

