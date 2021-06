JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vidal Sullivan, a 48-year-old man, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, after being shot in a park, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at a park near the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue.

Sullivan was found shot multiple times.

Police have not yet made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

