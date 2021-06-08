TV Road well back online with temporary pump; boil water notice remains

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is making progress with its pump installation on a well that provides water to tens of thousands of people.

As a result, city officials say the well is back online and adding additional water into the Jackson Maddox Well System while repair work continues to install a new pump at the Siwell Road Well.

The Siwell Road Well will remain offline as work continues over the next few days. The city hopes to complete the installation Thursday, June 10, 2021, weather permitting.

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for the impacted areas. It will remain until the repairs at the Siwell Road are complete, and the Mississippi State Department approves two days of testing of Health, the city says.

The Jackson Maddox Well System makes up six wells and serves approximately 16,000 well water connections primarily in South Jackson and Byram.

The city says an estimated 2,000 connections are affected by the recent disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells.

