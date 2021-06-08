Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Solar eclipse is coming Thursday morning

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a partial solar eclipse.

On Thursday, the moon will slip briefly between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it from view.

This month’s solar eclipse will be a treat for those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada and northern Europe, according to NASA.

The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest...
The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe. A small strip across eastern Canada will experience it as an annular eclipse.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

For U.S. viewers, this will happen at sunrise.

As the sun is coming up Thursday morning, the moon will already appear to be taking a bite out of it.

To watch it, you’ll want to find a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Those farther to the north and east will see a more complete eclipse.

In northern Europe, the solar event will take place around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
France is sending a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the...
Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail