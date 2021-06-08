Schedule revealed for Super Regionals, where Ole Miss and MSU seek spot in College World Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Super Regional schedules for Starkville and Tuscon are set in place for Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s attempts to advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

Mississippi State is hosting Notre Dame over the weekend. The action kicks off Saturday afternoon and will extend to Monday, if necessary.

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Sunday at 5 p.m.

Monday at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

The Bulldogs are hosting the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish after sweeping the Starkville Regional.

It’s the fifth straight trip to the Super Regional round for Mississippi State, while Notre Dame advanced for the first time since 2002.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is heading to the desert to play Arizona. That series kicks off Friday night.

Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sunday at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

The Rebels advanced to the Super Regionals by outpowering Southern Miss in a winner-take-all battle Monday.

Arizona swept their way to the supers in the Tuscon regional.

Each winning team will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 19.

Neither Mississippi State nor Ole Miss has a College World Series Championship to their name.

MSU advanced in 2019 and 2018 but fell short, and advanced all the way to the championship game in 2013 before losing to UCLA.

Ole Miss last appeared in Omaha in 2014, where they lost to Virginia.

