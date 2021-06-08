Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Schedule revealed for Super Regionals, where Ole Miss and MSU seek spot in College World Series

(Source: WBRC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Super Regional schedules for Starkville and Tuscon are set in place for Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s attempts to advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

Mississippi State is hosting Notre Dame over the weekend. The action kicks off Saturday afternoon and will extend to Monday, if necessary.

  • Saturday at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday at 5 p.m.
  • Monday at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

The Bulldogs are hosting the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish after sweeping the Starkville Regional.

It’s the fifth straight trip to the Super Regional round for Mississippi State, while Notre Dame advanced for the first time since 2002.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is heading to the desert to play Arizona. That series kicks off Friday night.

  • Friday at 6 p.m.
  • Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

The Rebels advanced to the Super Regionals by outpowering Southern Miss in a winner-take-all battle Monday.

Arizona swept their way to the supers in the Tuscon regional.

Each winning team will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 19.

Neither Mississippi State nor Ole Miss has a College World Series Championship to their name.

MSU advanced in 2019 and 2018 but fell short, and advanced all the way to the championship game in 2013 before losing to UCLA.

Ole Miss last appeared in Omaha in 2014, where they lost to Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss advances to Super Regionals with win over USM
Dudy Noble Field picture
Miss. State sweeps Starkville Regional, advances to Supers
Southern Miss defeats Ole Miss 10-7
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
Southern Miss advances to finals, defeats Florida St. 7-4