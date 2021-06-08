Ribbon cutting held as Southwest Airlines returns to Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Monday, a ribbon cutting was held at the Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport for Southwest Airlines much anticipated return.

Airline executives say during the pandemic they were able to look at their business model and decided to bring service back here.

If you talk to people who fly the airlines on a regular basis, they will tell you no one can beat their fares. They also appreciate they can save even more by checking their bags for free.

Patrice Felton, who flew in from Baltimore, said, “Especially the getaway prices. Oh my God, just love it! I think I booked for $100 to go back where everybody else is so much higher than Southwest. Southwest is the flight to be on.”

Southwest Airlines will offer non-stop flights to Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston and Orlando. From there, passengers can connect to 80 other destinations in their network.

