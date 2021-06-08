Rakyla Brown, 21
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rakyla Brown, a 21-year-old woman, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Greenbriar Apartments on McDowell Road.
Officers found Brown dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.
Police took 34-year-old Traverro McElroy into custody in connection with the shooting that killed Brown.
Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature.
