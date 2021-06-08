Rakyla Brown, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rakyla Brown, a 21-year-old woman, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Greenbriar Apartments on McDowell Road.

Officers found Brown dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.

Police took 34-year-old Traverro McElroy into custody in connection with the shooting that killed Brown.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic in nature.

