Poor People’s Campaign rallies againt poverty outside Rep. Thompson’s office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poor People’s Campaign for Poverty Resolution took their voices and concerns to Bolton Monday.

The grassroots group rallied outside the headquarters of U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson.

Thompson, who happened to be in town, took time to listen to the group.

Organizers discussed the disparity between the rich and the poor and the lack of educational resources for students in Mississippi, especially in underserved communities.

Thompson said he agrees with the points made and is signing on a 3rd reconstruction resolution.

“I’ve signed on the 3rd reconstruction resolution that recognizes the shortcomings but also talks about improvement upon those shortcomings so that people in the greatest countries in the world can do the best for the least of these,” Congressman Thompson said.

In order for the Resolution to move forward, it needs 217 more signatures. Right now, there are 45 signatures.

A key focus of the Resolution is to end poverty wages.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.