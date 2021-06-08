Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Poor People’s Campaign rallies againt poverty outside Rep. Thompson’s office

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poor People’s Campaign for Poverty Resolution took their voices and concerns to Bolton Monday.

The grassroots group rallied outside the headquarters of U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson.

Thompson, who happened to be in town, took time to listen to the group.

Organizers discussed the disparity between the rich and the poor and the lack of educational resources for students in Mississippi, especially in underserved communities.

Thompson said he agrees with the points made and is signing on a 3rd reconstruction resolution.

“I’ve signed on the 3rd reconstruction resolution that recognizes the shortcomings but also talks about improvement upon those shortcomings so that people in the greatest countries in the world can do the best for the least of these,” Congressman Thompson said.

In order for the Resolution to move forward, it needs 217 more signatures. Right now, there are 45 signatures.

A key focus of the Resolution is to end poverty wages.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

Debra Brown
Mississippi getting first Black female chief federal judge
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 57 new cases reported Tue.
Mayor says he will support plan to give sheriff’s department $500K, once the order gets to him
(Source: pexels.com)
Ending federal unemployment benefits will cost Miss. over $323M, report finds
Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a lawsuit on Monday at the Chancery Court of Hinds County...
Attorney general files lawsuit against insulin manufacturers