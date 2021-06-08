Baby Faces
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Holmes County authorities arrested a man in connection to the murder of an Ocean Springs man.

Investigators say Darius Erving is now in custody in connection to the murder of Kyle Craig.

Investigators say another suspect, named Montavious Landfair remains at large.

June 2nd, Holmes County deputies say Craig went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler.

He was later found shot and killed near a truck stop.

His truck and trailer also discovered in the county.

Officials urge anyone with information about where Montavious Landfair might be to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

