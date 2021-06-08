Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for parts of Mississippi

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a “Considerable Flash Flooding Warning” for parts of Mississippi Tuesday morning.

The area includes Oxford, Batesville and Tutwiler.

According to Panola County EM Director Daniel Cole, Tidwell Road between Hwy 315 & Bibbs Road, Ward Road and Pride Road, are seeing significant flooding as well.

Lafayette County Fire Department says O Hara Drive near structure 200, CR105 near Hwy 314 end, CR 126, CR 471 near house 245, CR 374, CR 309 North of house 185, County Road 381 and 471 near the 200 block are flooded.

The Lafayette County Fire Department shared a photo via Twitter of a vehicle swamped in rainfall.

NWS Memphis says a total of 2-4 inches of rain has already fallen and the expected rainfall rate is 1-2 inches per hour.

The warning is set to be in place until around 2 p.m.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

It's a warm start to our Tuesday morning, but hot & eventually stormy conditions are back in...
First Alert Forecast: Periods of storms likely once again today
Showers and storms likely today.
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon forecast
Periods of rain and storms likely once again this afternoon & evening!
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast
WLBT News at 5p (September 22, 2019)
Monday Night Weather Forecast