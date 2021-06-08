National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for parts of Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a “Considerable Flash Flooding Warning” for parts of Mississippi Tuesday morning.
The area includes Oxford, Batesville and Tutwiler.
According to Panola County EM Director Daniel Cole, Tidwell Road between Hwy 315 & Bibbs Road, Ward Road and Pride Road, are seeing significant flooding as well.
Lafayette County Fire Department says O Hara Drive near structure 200, CR105 near Hwy 314 end, CR 126, CR 471 near house 245, CR 374, CR 309 North of house 185, County Road 381 and 471 near the 200 block are flooded.
The Lafayette County Fire Department shared a photo via Twitter of a vehicle swamped in rainfall.
NWS Memphis says a total of 2-4 inches of rain has already fallen and the expected rainfall rate is 1-2 inches per hour.
The warning is set to be in place until around 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.