Morgan Freeman, professor donate $1M to study policing, reform on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Morgan Freeman and criminal justice and legal studies professor Linda Keena donated $1 million to Ole Miss to study policing and reform on campus.

The goal is to create the Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform at the University of Mississippi.

Freeman and Keena aim to train law enforcement with specializing training to promote effective, positive responses.

“Look at the past year in our country – that sums it up,” Freeman said. “It’s time we are equipping police officers with training and ensuring ‘law enforcement’ is not defined only as a gun and a stick. Policing should be about that phrase ‘To Serve’ found on most law enforcement vehicles.”

The center would share data with policing agencies and help students in preparing for criminal justice.

“All the stories are stuck in my mind,” he said. “I often talk to police officers when I see them out and ask how they would do their work if they didn’t have guns. Support of this center is about finding ways to help officers and arrive at solutions.”

The formation of the center still needs approval from the state’s Institutions of Higher Learning.

