Mississippi getting first Black female chief federal judge

Debra Brown
Debra Brown(Capital Area Bar Association)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Black woman, for the first time, will become a chief federal judge in Mississippi.

The state has two federal court districts — northern and southern. Court officials say U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown will become the chief judge of the northern district during a ceremony Friday in Greenville.

She will receive the gavel from U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, who remains on the federal bench but is ending a seven-year term in the top spot in the district.

Brown was nominated to the federal bench in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama.

