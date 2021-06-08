Mississippi Capital City Pride announces June Events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Capital City Pride has announced its June events for Pride 2021.

MS Capital City Pride is an organization that was founded to provide support to the LGBTQ+ community in Jackson, through the implementation of events throughout the year.

This includes a yearly multi-day Pride Celebration, that is set for October 1-3 at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The first event will be held on June 8 at Fannin Lanes for a Out Bowling night, and wrapping up in Fondren at a Pride block party on June 26.

