Mayor says he will support plan to give sheriff’s department $500K, once the order gets to him

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two months after it was passed, details are still being hammered out on an interlocal agreement that would bring additional sheriff’s deputies to Jackson.

On March 30, the Jackson City Council approved paying the sheriff’s department $500,000 to hire additional deputies specifically to patrol city streets.

The council approved the measure on a 5-2 vote but left it up to the city attorney’s office to draw up details of the plan.

As of Tuesday’s meeting, though, provisions of the agreement had not been finalized.

City Attorney Monica Allen said part of the problem is the city and the county have different ideas on how the $500,000 should be spent.

“The council passed an order on March 30 for $500,000 to be allocated to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to hire additional deputies,” she said. “When that correspondence was passed the sheriff, the sheriff said the money would be used for overtime.”

At the time the measure passed, Council President Aaron Banks said the funds would be used by the sheriff’s department to hire an additional 50 deputies.

A day after the agreement passed, though Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said the funds would be used to pay deputies overtime to patrol the city once their normal shifts are over.

Allen told the council that she had scheduled a meeting with an attorney from the sheriff’s department for late May to sort out the confusion, but said that meeting had to be rescheduled.

It was not clear if a new date for that meeting had been set.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, meanwhile, disputed claims that he had prevented the order from moving forward.

“This hasn’t represented any stance that I’m taking in this matter,” he said. “It simply has not been on my desk, period.”

Hinds County District Two Supervisor David Archie urged the mayor to act on the item and stop “filibustering” it.

“If we don’t do it very soon, all of us perhaps may need to leave Jackson because we can’t live under the circumstances we’re living under,” Archie said. “You can’t go to the grocery store. You can’t go to the gas station. You have to lock your car. We have to do something now, not tomorrow.”

Lumumba said previously that the money being given to the sheriff’s department would have been better used going to boost the ranks of the Jackson Police Department. He said he’s also heard from some police officers who were upset by the councildecision.

However, after much consideration, he said he has decided to sign the agreement once it’s presented to him.

“I remember someone once telling me that if you can only organize people thinking like you, you’re not much of an organizer,” he said. “I will sign it when it gets to me, just so we can come to the table and say we gave everything we had, whether we agree or disagree, we gave everything we had.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.