Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.(Family)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (Gray News) - A man from Ocean Springs, Mississippi was found dead last week after planning to meet up with a seller from Facebook Marketplace.

WLOX reported Kyle Craig, 26, had a meeting scheduled to purchase a four-wheeler, something he did often, according to his sister Morgan Craig.

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was killed purchasing an ATV in Holmes County.(Morgan Craig)

She said her brother was known for buying and fixing ATVs and had been using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist to find four-wheelers for the past decade.

Kyle Craig had spoken to a seller he knew about in Holmes County and arrived around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, which was the last time Morgan Craig said she heard from her brother.

The family tracked his phone and drove four hours to his last known location.

“We pulled up exactly on his last known location and there was my brother laying on the road murdered,” his sister said.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, Kyle Craig’s Gray Ram 2500 pickup truck and trailer were found about a mile and half apart from each other – the trailer riddled with bullet holes.

The sheriff’s department is searching for Montavious Landfair in connection to Kyle’s death.

According to Holmes County Sheriff's Department, Montavious Landfair is wanted in the death of Kyle Craig, a resident of...

Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Anyone with information on Landfair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. They will pay up to $2,500 for information that leads to a felony arrest.

Three juveniles in custody for unrelated charges are also being questioned in connection to Kyle Craig’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLOX contributed to this report.

