Harry Connick, Jr. to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

Harry Connick, Jr.
Harry Connick, Jr.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Award-winning performer Harry Connick, Jr. and his band “Time to Play!” are playing in Brandon this summer.

The show is scheduled for the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, August 28.

Connick is a Grammy and Emmy winner for his work in movies and as a musician.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon and start at $39.50.

