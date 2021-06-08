Harry Connick, Jr. to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Award-winning performer Harry Connick, Jr. and his band “Time to Play!” are playing in Brandon this summer.

The show is scheduled for the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, August 28.

Connick is a Grammy and Emmy winner for his work in movies and as a musician.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon and start at $39.50.

