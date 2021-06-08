Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small crowd has gathered at the Laurel Police Department to protest the Tasing of a teenager by LPD officers.

The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday afternoon chanting and holding flags and signs reading “Black Lives Matter.”

The protest comes after photos circulated on social media showing who police identified as 17-year-old Jermaine Nix Jr. in a hospital after a confrontation with Laurel police officers.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said Nix was Tased and arrested after running from a traffic stop on Chantilly Street on Sunday evening.

Cox said a vehicle Nix was in was stopped by LPD officers because it matched the description of a vehicle reportedly involved when a gunshot was fired in a nearby neighborhood.

While being interviewed by police, Nix dropped a gun onto the ground and took off running, Cox said.

Body camera video released by LPD shows Nix running and being pursued by two officers. The chase comes to an end after only a few dozen feet when one of the officers deploys a Taser, sending Nix to the ground.

Watch the body camera video below:

According to the Jones County Jail docket, Nix was booked into the jail early Monday morning on charges of discharging a firearm in city limits, under 18 possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and failure to comply. He was released later that afternoon.

In a Tuesday interview with WDAM, Cox said he reviewed the full, unedited version of the body camera video with Nix’s family, who agreed the officers had not used excessive force.

WDAM has reached out to Nix’s family for an interview.

