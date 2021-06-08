Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Man charged with hate crime in cinder block attack on Asian American sisters

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - A man accused in a rampage at three Baltimore liquor stores owned by Asian American families last month is now facing hate crime charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

Daryl Doles, 50, was already charged with robbery and assault for the attacks, but a 22-count indictment returned Monday includes nine hate-crime counts and multiple attempted murder charges. If convicted of all charges, Doles faces a potential maximum sentence of two life sentences plus 65 years in prison, prosecutors said in a news release.

The violence occurred late on May 2 after Doles was denied entry to one Asian American-owned store because he refused to wear a mask, authorities said. He returned with a two-by-four and attacked the security guard, prosecutors said. The owner took the lumber away and Doles fled.

Prosecutors said Doles then went on to a second Asian American-owned store, where he kicked a display window, knocking down wine bottles. When the owner told Doles not to come back, Doles used a profanity to denounce Chinese people, officials said.

At the third Asian American-owned store, prosecutors said Doles used a concrete block to assault and try to kill two sisters in their 60s. Doles was detained six blocks away and while he sat on the ground he spoke to a man there who asked him why he assaulted the women. According to prosecutors, Doles replied, “They need to go back to their country.”

“What we’ve all borne witness to over the past year is resentment over coronavirus restrictions, which have unleashed a tidal wave of unjustified, vicious assaults against Asian Americans across this nation,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference. “This misplaced anger and hatred toward our Asian American community members is disturbing, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the city of Baltimore.”

Doles’ attorney, Staci Pipkin, told The Baltimore Sun that Doles has suffered from addiction and mental health issues throughout his life. She accused Mosby of elevating the charges because of media attention.

“Unfortunately, we have seen that office overcharge cases on a regular basis simply because they want press attention,” Pipkin said. “There is no new evidence presented since the time that the SAO (state’s attorney’s office) chose to initially charge this as an assault. It was only after this case made the news that these charges were added, increasing the penalties dramatically.”

Mosby’s comments will make it difficult for him to receive a fair trial, Pipkin said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

Latest News

Periods of rain and storms likely once again this afternoon & evening!
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
FILE - In this June 17, 2018 file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
"We believe that this was an intentional act, and that the victims of this horrific incident...
'Intentional act': 4 Muslim family members killed
WLBT at 6a