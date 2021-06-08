Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Girl, 9, punched by man while walking home from school

By KPRC staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man was captured on video in Texas punching a 9-year-old girl as she walked home from school with her cousin.

Police arrested a man in connection to the May 26 attack.

Romina’s mother, Yvette Esquino, said she has a sense of closure following the man being detained.

“It was unsettling that somebody could be on the street and could do this to somebody else,” she said.

Yvette Esquino’s 9-year-old daughter Romina and 21-year-old niece Maria Gonzalez are practically sisters.

“I love Romina so much, so it felt really bad,” Gonzalez said.

The duo’s routine 10-minute walk home from school turned into a nightmare. Surveillance footage captured a man walking their direction.

He approached the girls, screaming obscenities. He passed Gonzalez and then turned and punched Romina with a closed fist in her cheek, her mother said.

“Romina came to me to hug me, and I just yelled at him,” Gonzalez said.

Her family was outraged and heartbroken.

“Assaulting a child is just a whole other level,” Yvette Esquino said.

Her mother rushed over, and a witness stopped to help and call police. A couple of days after the incident, Romina had a bruise on her face that was still sore but feeling better.

“I didn’t understand why he punched me, and I was kind of confused” Romina said. “But then it started hurting, so I cried.”

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Trudeau denounces truck attack that killed 4 in Muslim family
A vinyl record by The Verve plays on a turntable, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Falmouth, Maine....
Vinyl records surge during pandemic, keeping sales spinning
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
Civil rights leaders don’t budge key senator on voting bill
FILE - In this June 17, 2018 file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people...
US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump