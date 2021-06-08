Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Get2College center to host financial aid drive-in event

The Jackson Get2College center will be hosting a drive-in event where students can complete...
The Jackson Get2College center will be hosting a drive-in event where students can complete their financial aid forms for college from the comfort and safety of their cars.(WAFB)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Get2College Center will be hosting a drive-in event where students can complete their financial aid forms for college from the comfort and safety of their cars on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Jackson Get2College Center at 2616 Lakeward Drive, just off I-55 and Lakeland Drive, and will begin at 4 p.m.

At the event, students and families will be able to complete the federal and state financial aid forms that help students get the money they need to go to college.

Get2College counselors will be onsite helping students and families through one-on-one appointments that include financial aid help and college/career counseling.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

Latest News

Harry Connick, Jr.
Harry Connick, Jr. to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One man arrested in capital murder investigation of Holmes Co. man
Poor People's Campaign rallies outside Cong. Thompson's office, pushes to end poverty
Poor People's Campaign rallies outside Cong. Bennie Thompson's Bolton office, pushes to end poverty