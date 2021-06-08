Get2College center to host financial aid drive-in event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Get2College Center will be hosting a drive-in event where students can complete their financial aid forms for college from the comfort and safety of their cars on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Jackson Get2College Center at 2616 Lakeward Drive, just off I-55 and Lakeland Drive, and will begin at 4 p.m.

At the event, students and families will be able to complete the federal and state financial aid forms that help students get the money they need to go to college.

Get2College counselors will be onsite helping students and families through one-on-one appointments that include financial aid help and college/career counseling.

