First Alert Forecast: Periods of storms likely once again today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waves of rain and storms will continue to impact the area through mid-week as we await an upper-level low to our NW to exit the region... We have a few lingering showers around this morning & will likely see another round of storms later on this evening. This moisture rich environment will also allow for a few strong-severe storms & flash flooding. Highs will top out in the upper 80s/around 90° the next couple of afternoons as we continue to start out on either side of 70°.

It's another warm & muggy start!



Our last storm is exiting Holmes County, but additional showers & storms are expected this afternoon/evening... Especially in our northernmost counties!



I'll have hour-by-hour updates through 9AM on @wlbt & @Fox40News !#mswx pic.twitter.com/8lLsjRGjPu — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) June 8, 2021

Eventually, a slightly drier and hotter pattern will unfold as we work our way towards the end of the work week and start of the weekend. We’ll still have the chance for scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but coverage won’t be as impressive as what we’ll see the next couple of days!

