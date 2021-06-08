Contractors work to replace malfunctioning water well pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some South Jackson residents may soon get some relief from their water outages.

Work is underway to replace two well pumps that malfunctioned. Contractors began replacing the temporary pump on Siwell Road on Monday morning.

Work was delayed when parts for the installation did not arrive until this weekend.

“While we are making the repairs at Siwell Road, we will work on Siwell Road for the next couple of days,” said Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams. “We anticipate by Thursday having Siwell Road up and operational”.

Some Maddox Road residents, like Diana Sanders, say they have no water for cooking, bathing or flushing and the cost is mounting.

“My daughter and some of them from my family went to a motel just to take a shower and had to pay money,” said Diana Sanders. “We’ve had to buy water and buy bottles, hundreds of bottles.”

The temporary pump on Siwell Road will be installed at the TV Road Well.

The Jackson Maddox Well System serves approximately 16,000 connections mainly in South Jackson and Byram. City officials say approximately 2,000 connections have been impacted by recent disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells.

“It’s hard to live like this,” added Sanders. “We didn’t have water for three weeks and now it just dribbles on the first floor. They didn’t even get water on the second floor.”

City officials said a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for the impacted areas when the Siwell Road well is taken offline from the temporary pump.

