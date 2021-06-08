Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Ohio

Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.
Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.(Cincinnati Police/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged

Latest News

In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the...
Senate report details broad failures around Jan. 6 attack
A senate report is revealing significant new details about the intelligence failures leading up...
Senate's Capitol riot report released
A 20-year-old reportedly suffered heart attack after 'dry scooping' and now doctors and parents...
TikTok 'dry scooping challenge' draws concern from doctors
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris engages Mexico on complexities of migration
82-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Oxford