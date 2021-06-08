Brendan Stuckey, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brendan Stuckey, a 32-year-old man, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, after a shooting that took place in northwest Jackson, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said Stuckey was found lying in the street in the 4200 block of Sunset Drive.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m.

Investigators said Stuckey’s injuries were in the lower part of the body.

Paramedics rushed Stuckey to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

