Whataburger to open new location in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whataburger is adding a new location in the Jackson metro this fall.

Their latest store will open in Brandon at 306 Stribling Lane, located between Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. It’s the first location in Brandon.

The new burger shop will being 130 jobs to the area. The company is already seeking restaurant managers, and more openings will be hired in September.

There is a groundbreaking event scheduled for Friday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re proud to welcome Whataburger to the community and celebrate the groundbreaking of their new restaurant, right here in Brandon,” said brandon Mayor Butch Lee. “Beyond their delicious food, we know Whataburger has earned a reputation as a great employer and community asset, and we couldn’t be happier to call them our new neighbors located at the Crossgates exit in Brandon.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.