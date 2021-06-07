Baby Faces
Vicksburg awarded ‘Best Water in Mississippi’

The City of Vicksburg has received the 2020 “Best Water in Mississippi” Award
The City of Vicksburg has received the 2020 "Best Water in Mississippi" Award
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Vicksburg has received the 2020 “Best Water in Mississippi” Award from the state’s largest water and wastewater utility membership organization – the Mississippi Rural Water Association.

The announcement comes on the heels of the City of Vicksburg being named “Best Water Treatment Plant in Mississippi” for the past two years by the American Water Works Association.

“Having the best water in the state of Mississippi is just one more reason why people should move to Vicksburg,” said Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

“Our philosophy is to provide the best quality service at the least cost to the taxpayers. Today, we’re continuing to deliver on that promise while making Vicksburg a great place to work and raise a family. I’m stopping at nothing to grow this city.”

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired ESG Operations, Inc. in 2016 to manage and operate the city’s water treatment plant on Haining Road.

The plant has received a five-star rating from the State Department of Health for the past five years and has been in 100% compliance with all regulatory agencies

