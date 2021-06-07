Baby Faces
Too few candidates on the ballot in some Mississippi towns

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Election season will be extended for some small towns in Mississippi because too few people signed up to run for office.

The regular election is Tuesday for many Mississippi cities and towns. Those with too few candidates on the ballot will have to set special elections.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that Jumpertown, Smithville and Thaxton only saw three people sign up to run for five at-large alderman positions.

In Hatley, no one qualified for one of the alderman positions.

The last time Jumpertown faced a shortage, Mayor Coy Perrigo recruited candidates.

