Supervisors say it’s time for mayor to act on interlocal agreement with sheriff’s department

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the wake of another deadly week in Jackson, two Hinds County supervisors question why the mayor has yet to act on a deal that would allow the sheriff’s department to provide additional patrols in the city.

“The sheriff is short-staffed, needs the money and it appears that right now that the mayor is holding up the interlocal agreement,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie. “Tomorrow, Supervisor (Robert) Graham and I will be going before the city council to get this... worked out.”

Supervisors brought up the agreement in the context of the shooting death of Kennedy Hobbs. Hobbs, a Murrah High senior, was killed last week on the night of her graduation.

Graham offered his condolences to the family and said the board needed to do everything possible to help address Jackson’s crime problem.

To that end, he and Archie are hoping to pressure the mayor to move forward with implementing a plan that was passed by the city council more than two months ago.

On March 30, the council overwhelmingly approved entering into an interlocal agreement to pay the sheriff’s department $500,000 to provide additional patrols in the capital city.

Twenty-one homicides later, though, the agreement has not been finalized and Jackson is on track to have its deadliest year in history.

The council approved the agreement on a 5-2 vote.

At the time, Chief of Staff Safiya Omari spoke in opposition, saying the city shouldn’t pay the sheriff’s department for something it’s already supposed to do.

“Paying the county for what they’re already obligated to do just doesn’t make sense,” Omari said. “It doesn’t seem like a sound fiscal decision.”

For his part, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the funds would be better used to hire additional JPD officers.

Other dissenters also questioned why the council would approve giving the sheriff’s department $500,000 without providing stipulations on how the funds would be spent.

Several questions remained unanswered, including whether the sheriff could use the money to hire new deputies or to pay existing deputies to patrol.

Sheriff Lee Vance said he envisioned using the funds to pay deputies overtime to patrol Jackson when they’re off duty.

The council left it to the city attorney’s office to work out the details.

City Attorney Monica Allen said her office would draw up the plans.

However, as of June 7, no details had been made public.

“It is my understanding all the council members are on board and the mayor will not sign it,” Archie said.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, who voted in favor of the agreement, also wondered why details had not been hammered out.

“We have a crime epidemic going on. We’re still wearing masks from the last pandemic, but we aren’t taking corrective action to face the crime epidemic we’re dealing with (now),” he said. “I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s discussion.”

Lumumba could not be reached for comment.

