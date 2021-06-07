Southwest Airlines makes its big return to the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is a new but familiar aircraft on the runways at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Sunday marked the return of Southwest Airlines.

Several passengers were flying in and out of the Capital city using the popular airline.

Passengers from near and far were hustling and bustling through the airport, eager to hop on board, including Richard Harvey, who was heading to Phoenix, Arizona.

“I was really excited,” said Harvey. “I lived here for four years after college, and now I live in Arizona. It’s a big Southwest hub, so it’s going to make it a lot easier for me to go back in forth.”

“I’ve been waiting seven years for this to happen,” said Libby Davis, who flew on Southwest Sunday.

“The first day they were coming back, I made the flight to come here. I told my sister I’m on my way.”

For Davis, whenever she wanted to come to visit family in Mississippi from Texas, she said there was never a direct route.

“I would either drive from Houston (Texas) to over here, which is eight hours, or I would fly to New Orleans (Louisiana) and drive three hours.”

But that’s now a thing of the past due to Southwest Airlines returning.

“This is a lot easier; I think it was less than an hour, the flight,” Davis recalled.

Prior to this reunion, Southwest served the airport for 17 years.

It left in June of 2014, citing low passenger numbers.

Harvey said it was a departure he was disappointed to see because of the airline’s great deals.

“Being that I lived here and I was involved in the community, it was tough, but I’m glad it’s back now,” Harvey expressed.

Hundreds are now flying in and out of Capital City through Southwest, with nonstop flights to Atlanta, Georgia, Orlando, Florida, Houston, Texas, Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Travelers said they hope the airlines will be here to stay for good in Jackson.

On Monday, around 10 a.m., the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority will celebrate the Return of Southwest Airlines with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.