‘Shame on us’: Councilman decries the condition of the Charles Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote could barely contain his anger when he found out more damage had been done to the former Charles Tisdale Library.

“That is just an outrage. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Shame on us.”

Weeks after we reported the former library had been ransacked by the homeless, including by a man who was stealing shelves out of it to sell, the East Northside Drive facility has sustained even more damage.

This time, nearly all of the large picture windows along the front of the building have been knocked out, likely so people could continue to go inside after it was again secured by city crews.

Foote doesn’t blame people for breaking in. Instead, he blames the administration.

“I’ve requested numerous times for us to do something about this situation, to sell the building or put it on the market, and they have not taken action,” he said. “It’s really stupid - a failure of leadership.”

Tisdale closed in April 2017 after severe storms flooded the basement and exacerbated a pre-existing black mold problem. In 2019, the Jackson/Hinds Library System abandoned all interest in the facility.

Since then, the building has become a haven for the homeless and has continued to flood and deteriorate.

“This is an asset we had and we’ve let it go down to negative value,” Foote said. “It was an asset we could have sold, valuable property. But our failure to take action has allowed us to turn this asset into a liability.”

The building is located along the busy Northside Drive corridor, near several schools. Prior to its closure, the branch was a popular hangout for elementary and middle school children who would go there after class to do homework and seek tutoring.

Following WLBT’s reporting last month, city crews apparently worked to secure the building and clean up the property.

The front and back doors had been secured, while much of the brush surrounding the branch had been cut. Meanwhile, at the rear of the facility, numerous tires that had been strewn on the ground had been stacked up.

Additional damage, though, has been reported, with the glass doors and windows busted out. Meanwhile, the air conditioning units outside the facility appeared to have been gutted.

Inside, the building is still a mess, with books scattered everywhere and numerous shelves knocked over.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.