Road closure to detour traffic in Yazoo County
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A railroad crossing repair will detour traffic for several days.
State Route 3 in Yazoo County, 1.8 miles south of the State Route 149 intersection, will close Tuesday at 9 a.m.
A railroad crossing is being replaced. Work is expected to wrap Thursday at 5 p.m.
There will be a detour route that directs traffic onto Highway 49 toward Jackson to I-220, I-20 and then onto Highway 61 and finally back on SR 3.
MDOT suggests local traffic find a shorter alternative route.
