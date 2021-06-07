Road closure to detour traffic in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A railroad crossing repair will detour traffic for several days.

State Route 3 in Yazoo County, 1.8 miles south of the State Route 149 intersection, will close Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A railroad crossing is being replaced. Work is expected to wrap Thursday at 5 p.m.

There will be a detour route that directs traffic onto Highway 49 toward Jackson to I-220, I-20 and then onto Highway 61 and finally back on SR 3.

MDOT suggests local traffic find a shorter alternative route.

