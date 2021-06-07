Organizations hold prayer services calling for an end to the gun violence in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are six months into 2021, and there have been 59 homicides so far in the Capital City.

This week alone, three people were shot and killed.

Now local organizations are calling for gun violence to stop.

The first weekend in June is “Wear Orange Weekend.”

The goal is to honor thousands of people who have been impacted by gun violence.

On Sunday, the “Every Town for Gun Safety” and “Moms Demand Action” organizations came together to hold special prayer services where recent crimes have happened in Jackson.

Representatives with the groups expressed that it is time to stand up against senseless killings and gun violence.

One organizer said it is also important for people to tell their stories and spread awareness to try and prevent future gun violence.

“The whole community is shaken by this,” said Dr. Lorenzo Neal, Senior Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network. “What we are trying to do is not only raise the awareness of the lives and stories behind the people of gun violence being impacted but to also empower the community and let them know that they too can help end gun violence and prevent gun violence.”

“We’re also trying to make small steps to implement change,” said Courtney Weiland, Mississippi State Lead for Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety. “I feel like a lot of the times our community members feel like gun violence is too large of an issue to be able to tackle. However, just coming together as a community, showing that we care for one another, and we’re willing to lift one another up is a small step that we can make.”

