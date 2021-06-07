Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Organizations hold prayer services calling for an end to the gun violence in the Capital City

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are six months into 2021, and there have been 59 homicides so far in the Capital City.

This week alone, three people were shot and killed.

Now local organizations are calling for gun violence to stop.

The first weekend in June is “Wear Orange Weekend.”

The goal is to honor thousands of people who have been impacted by gun violence.

On Sunday, the “Every Town for Gun Safety” and “Moms Demand Action” organizations came together to hold special prayer services where recent crimes have happened in Jackson.

Representatives with the groups expressed that it is time to stand up against senseless killings and gun violence.

One organizer said it is also important for people to tell their stories and spread awareness to try and prevent future gun violence.

“The whole community is shaken by this,” said Dr. Lorenzo Neal, Senior Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network. “What we are trying to do is not only raise the awareness of the lives and stories behind the people of gun violence being impacted but to also empower the community and let them know that they too can help end gun violence and prevent gun violence.”

“We’re also trying to make small steps to implement change,” said Courtney Weiland, Mississippi State Lead for Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety. “I feel like a lot of the times our community members feel like gun violence is too large of an issue to be able to tackle. However, just coming together as a community, showing that we care for one another, and we’re willing to lift one another up is a small step that we can make.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued for some in Jackson
Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 connections in Jackson
Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast through mid-week!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Immigrants rights groups on Canton murders.
Immigrants’ rights advocates demand more support, protection for Hispanic community following violent crimes in Canton
Edward officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project
Edwards officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project