Ole Miss advances to Super Regionals with win over USM

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss won a high-scoring affair in the Oxford Regional final to defeat Southern Miss, 12-9.

The scoring got going early as Ole Miss got out to a 9-0 lead in the second inning behind a grand slam from Tim Elko.

But the longballs kept flying as Southern Miss worked their way back into things, including three homers in the 5th inning.

After all was said and done, the Rebels came out on top and claimed the Oxford Regional title.

Ole Miss will now head to Arizona to play the 5th-seeded Wildcats with a chance to advance to Omaha.

