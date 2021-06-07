Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ole Miss advances to Super Regionals with win over USM

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics(Ole Miss Athletics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss won a high-scoring affair in the Oxford Regional final to defeat Southern Miss, 12-9.

The scoring got going early as Ole Miss got out to a 9-0 lead in the second inning behind a grand slam from Tim Elko.

But the longballs kept flying as Southern Miss worked their way back into things, including three homers in the 5th inning.

After all was said and done, the Rebels came out on top and claimed the Oxford Regional title.

Ole Miss will now head to Arizona to play the 5th-seeded Wildcats with a chance to advance to Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Dudy Noble Field picture
Miss. State sweeps Starkville Regional, advances to Supers
Southern Miss defeats Ole Miss 10-7
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
Southern Miss advances to finals, defeats Florida St. 7-4
SOURCE: MSU Athletics
Mississippi State ends VCU’s 22-game win streak with rout