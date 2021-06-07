Baby Faces
Oklahomans will soon be able to drive on the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WLBT) - The citizens of Oklahoma will soon be able to drive down a stretch of highway named after the 45th president.

In a bill signed by the governor, a section of State Highway 287 will be named “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The legislation will go into effect on Nov. 1 of 2021, according to The Hill.

The sign markers for the stretch of highway will be paid for the state officials who co-sponsored the legislation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

