New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Businesses have been facing difficulties filling positions in the hospitality industry since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, and strip clubs are no exception.

At least one gentleman’s club in New Orleans is offering signing bonuses to new and returning entertainers to combat what they call a “national exotic dancer shortage.”

“We look forward to reverting back to a seven-day per week operation, just as we were prior to COVID,” said Ann Kesler, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New Orleans. “In order to do so, we need to ensure that we have an ample number of entertainers to sustain our guests, which is why we are implementing a signing incentive to both local and out of state entertainers.”

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on Bourbon Street is offering $1,000 incentives to any new or returning entertainer.

“Believe it or not, New Orleans has everything besides exotic dancers at this time,” Kesler adds. “I urge entertainers to contact me for their signing bonus as the city quickly gears towards full capacity.”

