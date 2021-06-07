Baby Faces
Need a ride to the polls?

Mississippi M.O.V.E. is offering free rides to the polls
Mississippi M.O.V.E.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Municipal General Election Day is Tuesday, June 8.

Mississippi M.O.V.E. will be offering free rides to the polls, which are open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mississippi M.O.V.E. started in 2004 as a coalition of community-based organizations in Mississippi that advocated for students, people below the age of 35, and communities of low and moderate-income families by working on voter registration, and education, and other social issues, according to other social issues.

Masks are required for rides.

WLBT will have live coverage of the races and results Tuesday.

If you live in Hinds, Rankin, Madison, or Holmes County, you can book an appointment for a ride online at msmove.org or call (662) 205-6683.

