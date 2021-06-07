Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms will continue to impact the area over the next couple of days. A shift to slightly drier and warmer weather will happen Wednesday or Thursday and should last through this weekend. Occasional downpours will continue at times for parts of our area tonight. They will quiet down overnight. Another round of showers could develop Tuesday again. Lows tonight will be near 70 and the highs Tuesday will be in the 80s. 90-degree weather will return later this week and into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. We are monitoring the tropics. There is a 20 percent chance for development in the southwest Caribbean over the next 5 days. We’ll see if we have anything to be concerned with thereafter, but that region is typically a tough spot for development to form and come this way. Today’s high reached 90 degrees before the rain set in. This morning’s low was 71 degrees. The average high this time of year is 89 degrees and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:06pm.

