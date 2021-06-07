Baby Faces
Miss. State sweeps Starkville Regional, advances to Supers

Dudy Noble Field picture
Dudy Noble Field picture(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State completed a sweep of the Starkville Regional on Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs picked up their third win of the long weekend with a 6-5 win over Campbell, securing a spot in the Super Regionals.

Mississippi State was picked up big time by Houston Harding after Campbell launched a three-run home run in the first inning.

Harding struck out 10 and didn’t surrender a run until the 6th inning.

The slim lead was enough for Landon Sims to hold onto in the ninth inning.

It’s the Bulldogs’ fifth straight appearance in the Super Regionals.

Next up, the Bulldogs will play host to Notre Dame with a spot in Omaha on the line.

