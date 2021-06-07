Baby Faces
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morton High School has announced the death of one of their 9th grade students.

Caleb Carter, known as a “kind and respectful young man,” was a football player and participated on the rodeo circuit.

“He will be missed,” Morton High School posted on their Facebook account. “Please pray for his parents, family, and friends.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the death of the 9th grader.

