‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Morton High School has announced the death of one of their 9th grade students.

Caleb Carter, known as a “kind and respectful young man,” was a football player and participated on the rodeo circuit.

“He will be missed,” Morton High School posted on their Facebook account. “Please pray for his parents, family, and friends.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the death of the 9th grader.

