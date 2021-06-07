Jackson man charged with Sunday murder of 38-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department has charged Earnest Guise, 40, with murder stemming from an incident before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe Guise killed Michael Jones, 38 after an altercation inside a home on Roland Street near West Capitol Street.

JPD has not released any other information about the circumstances that led up to the crime.

