Jackson to issue precautionary boil water notice for well customers Monday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A precautionary boil water notice will be issued on Monday morning for those affected by the Siwell and TV Road Well, according to officials.

Authorities say the City of Jackson’s contractors will replace the temporary pump at Siwell Road Well with a new one.

An additional crew will then take the temporary pump and install it at TV Road Well.

Officials urge citizens to start preparing for little to no water pressure that will last until both wells are placed back in service.

The City also requests that residents continue to conserve water to help reduce demand on the entire Jackson Maddox Well System, which serves 16 thousand well water connections in South Jackson and Byram.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

