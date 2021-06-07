Gov supports ‘will of voters’ on issue of medical marijuana
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.
The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program.
Reeves says he wants one set quickly. He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.
A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable.
Reeves also says he wants to revive the initiative process.