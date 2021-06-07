Baby Faces
Free WiFi site headed to Jackson

Comcast announced it would launch a new WiFi hotspot site in Jackson in partnership with Voice...
Comcast announced it would launch a new WiFi hotspot site in Jackson in partnership with Voice of Cavalry Ministries.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast announced it partnered with Voice of Cavalry Ministries to offer a new WiFi hotspot site in Jackson.

“We are dedicated to providing internet connectivity in an effort to close the digital divide,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “We are proud to partner with Voice of Calvary Ministries and support the community through the new Lift Zone.”

The Xfinity WiFi-connected LiftZone will be located at 531 West Capitol Street.

LiftZones provide free WiFi hotspots, allowing citizens to do a plethora of tasks.

Students will be able to participate in distance learning and do their homework, while adults will be connected to job searches, healthcare information, and public assistance.

