Free WiFi site headed to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast announced it partnered with Voice of Cavalry Ministries to offer a new WiFi hotspot site in Jackson.

“We are dedicated to providing internet connectivity in an effort to close the digital divide,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast. “We are proud to partner with Voice of Calvary Ministries and support the community through the new Lift Zone.”

The Xfinity WiFi-connected LiftZone will be located at 531 West Capitol Street.

LiftZones provide free WiFi hotspots, allowing citizens to do a plethora of tasks.

Students will be able to participate in distance learning and do their homework, while adults will be connected to job searches, healthcare information, and public assistance.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.