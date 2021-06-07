Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Shower & storm chances remain high

Keep the umbrellas handy the next few days!
Periods of showers and storms are likely today!
Periods of showers and storms are likely today!(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More showers and storms are headed our way as we kick off a new work week... Until we can get the upper-level low to our NW to exit the region, waves of rain will continue to impact the area through mid-week. This moisture-rich environment will also allow for a few strong-severe storms & flash flooding. Highs will top out in the mid 80s the next couple of afternoons as we continue to start out on either side of 70°.

Eventually, a slightly drier and hotter pattern will unfold as we work our way towards the end of the work week and start of the weekend. We’ll still have the chance for scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but coverage won’t be as impressive as what we’ll see the next couple of days!

The NHC is watching a disturbance in the Caribbean that now has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days... We’ll keep an eye on it and pass along updates!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast through mid-week!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast through mid-week!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Showers and storms possible on Monday
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms possible at times on Monday
Heavy Rain and Storms Likely Throughout Our Sunday
First Alert Forecast: rainy & stormy conditions expected as we wrap up the weekend today
Showers and storms likely today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast