First Alert Forecast: Shower & storm chances remain high

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More showers and storms are headed our way as we kick off a new work week... Until we can get the upper-level low to our NW to exit the region, waves of rain will continue to impact the area through mid-week. This moisture-rich environment will also allow for a few strong-severe storms & flash flooding. Highs will top out in the mid 80s the next couple of afternoons as we continue to start out on either side of 70°.

It's a warm & muggy start to the work week!



Although we're mainly dry now, additional showers and storms are in the forecast for today...



I'm in for @PatrickEllisWx & will have forecast updates on @wlbt & @Fox40News through the AM!#mswx pic.twitter.com/BFVjjsnQIZ — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) June 7, 2021

Eventually, a slightly drier and hotter pattern will unfold as we work our way towards the end of the work week and start of the weekend. We’ll still have the chance for scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but coverage won’t be as impressive as what we’ll see the next couple of days!

The NHC is watching a disturbance in the Caribbean that now has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days... We’ll keep an eye on it and pass along updates!

