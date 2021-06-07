First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms possible at times on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After the stormy and wet conditions that we had around throughout most of our Sunday, we’re wrapping up the day and this weekend with dry and quiet conditions areawide. Into tonight, a few lingering showers will be possible, but we should see fairly dry conditions for the most part. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s under mainly cloudy skies.

Despite the soggy and stormy conditions we had around through most of our Sunday, we wrapped up the day with very nice & dry conditions! #mswx



📸: John from Natchez

Have your rain gear on standby for tomorrow as well! Coverage doesn’t look to be as impressive as what we had around today, but periods of scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially as we approach the lunch hour and continuing throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer in the mid 80′s. With an area of low pressure nearby and moisture surging into the region, decent rain chances will remain in the forecast through mid-week where showers and storms are possible each day and potentially into the overnight hours too. The upper-level low will pull away from the area by late week which should lead to rain chances decreasing a bit. Rain could still be possible, but it will be more of a hit and miss summer-like situation. Temperatures will also become more seasonal with highs back in the upper 80′s close to 90 degrees.

Out in the Tropics this evening, a disturbance currently located over the SW Caribbean has a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days. There is no immediate threat to the Gulf with this disturbance, but we will continue to watch it closely throughout the week as development is possible by the end of the work week.

