Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms possible at times on Monday

Showers and storms possible on Monday
Showers and storms possible on Monday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After the stormy and wet conditions that we had around throughout most of our Sunday, we’re wrapping up the day and this weekend with dry and quiet conditions areawide. Into tonight, a few lingering showers will be possible, but we should see fairly dry conditions for the most part. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s under mainly cloudy skies.

Have your rain gear on standby for tomorrow as well! Coverage doesn’t look to be as impressive as what we had around today, but periods of scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially as we approach the lunch hour and continuing throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer in the mid 80′s. With an area of low pressure nearby and moisture surging into the region, decent rain chances will remain in the forecast through mid-week where showers and storms are possible each day and potentially into the overnight hours too. The upper-level low will pull away from the area by late week which should lead to rain chances decreasing a bit. Rain could still be possible, but it will be more of a hit and miss summer-like situation. Temperatures will also become more seasonal with highs back in the upper 80′s close to 90 degrees.

Out in the Tropics this evening, a disturbance currently located over the SW Caribbean has a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days. There is no immediate threat to the Gulf with this disturbance, but we will continue to watch it closely throughout the week as development is possible by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Periods of showers and storms are likely today!
First Alert Forecast: Shower & storm chances remain high
Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast through mid-week!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Heavy Rain and Storms Likely Throughout Our Sunday
First Alert Forecast: rainy & stormy conditions expected as we wrap up the weekend today
Showers and storms likely today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast