Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Father of 14-year-old assault victim says daughter may not make it if taken off ventilator

By Aaron Walling and Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old girl is in the fight for her life after a brutal assault on Friday. However, her father says she likely will not survive if taken off a ventilator. Jupiter Paulsen was allegedly stabbed 25 times and strangled by 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie by the Party City building in Fargo.

According to her father Robert Paulsen, Jupiter’s brain cells are dying off and that doctors are having a hard time getting her brain to react to certain tests..

“Right now, the fight is truly on her,” said Paulsen. “I mean all the prayers and love that I’ve received through the community is very appreciated and I just want them to keep coming of course. But right now she is in the fight of her own life and she is unresponsive to most activity.”

Paulsen has been by his daughter’s side since she was taken to the hospital, saying that he hasn’t slept much. He wants people to remember that his daughter is more than just a victim in this senseless act of violence.

“She was always so kind and loving and caring,” said Paulsen about who his daughter Jupiter is. “Always helpful, especially with her youngest brother who is just two years old, she always wanted to be around him. Always wanted to be around her sisters and her other brother and it’s a hard time at the moment.”

Her dad pointed out that his daughter was always good for cracking a joke or roasting him. They bonded over cooking and video games as well. This has been hard for the family who now has to wait and see what happens. Paulsen said he would do anything for his little girl.

“I just wish we could trade places. No child deserves to go through stuff like this,” said Paulsen.

Full of life, just started a job at Arby’s, played instruments and loved skateboards. As her dad put it, his daughter is a sweetheart that didn’t deserve this.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jupiter, for more information on that click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
‘Kind and respectful’ 9th grader at Morton High School passes away
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.

Latest News

Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-7-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-7-21)
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Analysis: Nearly half of those killed in Jackson thus far this year were under 30
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate in the country.
Mississippi’s vaccination rates lowest in country- but case numbers remain low