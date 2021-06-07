Baby Faces
Edwards officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project

By Patrice Clark
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials plan to spend more than one million dollars on improving the quality of life in Edwards.

“Once upon a time, Edwards was a booming little town. When I grew up, the streets were patted with places to go,” said Edwards native, Cassandra Lee.

She admits the city needs to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

“We need development in any form or fashion. We haven’t had real development in more than 30 years.”

Mayor Marcus Wallace agrees.

He is excited that a new development and beautification project is in the works for the downtown area.

“It will enhance the quality of life in the town of Edwards. Most of the time, small towns don’t have a lot of attractions and a lot of things to do.”

He says the list improvements include a new park.

“Edwards has never had its own park, and so parks have been known to improve the quality of life. The town square will be totally redone, and it will be your actual park there for the citizens to enjoy.”

A state-of-the-art splash pad with interactive fountains for families to enjoy is also in the works.

“A lot of families can’t afford to the water parks, so the splash pad is another way for families to come and have some wholesome fun with the water.”

That’s not all; bright lights will soon be installed to illuminate the historic downtown Edwards Bridge.

“At night, the bridge completely dark just like the exit, and we’re trying to get lighting on the exit as well. Lights give a different attraction to the town,” said Mayor Wallace.

The mayor says the town has also received money to build a new fire station near the police station.

He says the current one is outdated. All these plans sound good to residents like Lee.

She says they are long overdue.

“The beautification is the start to where we want to go. You have to make things pretty in order to entice people to come here,” said Lee.

The mayor says nearly $1.2 million will be used to turn the plans into reality.

The goal is to start construction in July.

“The funds came from several different levels of government, of course the Hinds County provided some funds, the state legislature provided some funds, and there are some friends from DC coming from the federal government that are coming, so this will truly enhance the quality of life in Edwards.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

