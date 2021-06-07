Earth, Wind & Fire to play Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Music legends Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to the Brandon Amphitheater this fall.

The iconic trio, fresh off a 50th anniversary celebration, will bring their tour to Brandon on Saturday, October 16.

Earth, Wind & Fire has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including eight double platinum albums.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of Fame in 2000.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

