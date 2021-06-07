Baby Faces
District Donuts Sliders Brew to open in Belhaven

District Donuts Sliders Brew
District Donuts Sliders Brew(Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new dining option is coming soon to Belhaven Town Center.

District Donuts Sliders Brew will open this summer in the former Campbell’s Donuts location.

They’re known from their scratch-made donuts, sandwiches and coffee.

New Donuts- Blackberry Black Pepper, Salted Caramel, Almond Joy

Posted by District Donuts Sliders Brew on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The restaurant will include indoor and outdoor patio seating.

“People ask us all the time why Jackson is the next location and our answer always goes back to the neighborhood of Belhaven,” said District Co-Owner Aaron Vogel. “ “Our hope is to always find ourselves in neighborhoods that make sense for us and we think we found the right one in Jackson. It’s going to be a real treat to be neighbors with Elvie’s and Fertile Ground Beer Co. The larger context of Jackson feels super welcoming to us as well. Every interaction we’ve had with people in the community has reinforced our excitement in being a part of the Jackson community.”

They plan to open in mid-July.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

