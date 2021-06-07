Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 connections in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:

[2200-2299] TV Road; 39209

[100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209

[2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212

[5700-6399] MS-18; 39212

[3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212

[5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272

[9700-12799] Spingridge Road; 39170

[1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

The city says this advisory affects about 2,000 connections on our drinking system.

