Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 connections in Jackson

Boil water advisory issued for some in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:

  • [2200-2299] TV Road; 39209
  • [100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209
  • [2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212
  • [5700-6399] MS-18; 39212
  • [3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212
  • [5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272
  • [9700-12799] Spingridge Road; 39170
  • [1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

The city says this advisory affects about 2,000 connections on our drinking system.

